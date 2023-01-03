Marquette City Police report mostly peaceful New Year’s weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police says that it saw minimal incidents during the New Year’s Eve festivities.

They say although there was an influx of crowds for the ball drop in downtown Marquette the department had fewer calls than in previous years. The incidents they did respond to were mostly drunk driving and cases of minors in possession.

Marquette City Police Captain Lt. James Finkbeiner says overall he was pleased with how people handled themselves.

“We did not have a lot of disorderly problems; we did not have a lot of problems in the bars,” Finkbeiner said. “The bars did a really great job at working with people too especially at that time of year when it is a real celebration for everyone. Overall, we were really happy with how things went especially with a larger crowd downtown.”

Finkbeiner says he hopes that the decrease in calls continues to trend in the new year.

