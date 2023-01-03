How to start your own compost bin

Learn to be more eco-conscious on Upper Michigan Today episode 196
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows Tia and Elizabeth how to...
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows Tia and Elizabeth how to start a compost bin on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth talk about resolutions, banished words, and returning gifts.

It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious.

Marquette County Conservation District’s District Manager Maddie O’Donnell says composting is a fairly easy way to do just that.

She adds that nearly 50% of the everyday items we throw away can be composted.

O’Donnell shows you how to start your own compost system for use inside your home.

You’ll need two, 5-gallon buckets, a drill (or another method for making holes), a compost starter or peat moss, food scraps, brown paper waste, and dried leaves.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows you how to start your own compost bin.

A general rule of thumb when composting: if you can grow it, you can compost it. That includes hair and nail trimmings in addition to food scraps.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows you how to start your own compost bin.

Your compost bin shouldn’t be stinky, but if you notice an odor, add more paper scraps and stir.

The compost is ready to be used as soil once it’s a rich brown color, cool, and is no longer recognizable as compost.

The process is dependent upon how many materials you add, what kind of materials you add, how often you stir, and the amount of water used. It could take weeks to a year to be ready for use.

You can keep up with the Marquette County Conservation District on its Facebook page and learn more about its mission, events, and workshops at marquettecd.com.

Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shares what to compost and how to keep up with your bin.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
‘Goat’ tops LSSU’s annual list of banished words

Latest News

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to deliver 2023 State of the State Address Wednesday
How to start your own compost
How to start your own compost
Maddie O'Donnell of the Marquette County Conservation District shows you how to start a compost...
Become more eco-conscious in 2023 by composting
Upper Michigan Today is back for its first episode of 2023.
Upper Michigan Today's first show of 2023