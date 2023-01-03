How to start your own compost bin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth talk about resolutions, banished words, and returning gifts.

It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious.

Marquette County Conservation District’s District Manager Maddie O’Donnell says composting is a fairly easy way to do just that.

She adds that nearly 50% of the everyday items we throw away can be composted.

O’Donnell shows you how to start your own compost system for use inside your home.

You’ll need two, 5-gallon buckets, a drill (or another method for making holes), a compost starter or peat moss, food scraps, brown paper waste, and dried leaves.

A general rule of thumb when composting: if you can grow it, you can compost it. That includes hair and nail trimmings in addition to food scraps.

Your compost bin shouldn’t be stinky, but if you notice an odor, add more paper scraps and stir.

The compost is ready to be used as soil once it’s a rich brown color, cool, and is no longer recognizable as compost.

The process is dependent upon how many materials you add, what kind of materials you add, how often you stir, and the amount of water used. It could take weeks to a year to be ready for use.

You can keep up with the Marquette County Conservation District on its Facebook page and learn more about its mission, events, and workshops at marquettecd.com.

