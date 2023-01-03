First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System Marquette.

Luzianna Gudalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long.

She was born to parents Gina and Luis.

At Aspirus Ironwood, a New Years Day baby was also born at 1:24 p.m. Tritium Shadow Walitshek was born weighing six pounds, three ounces and is 20 inches long.

Congratulations to all!

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.