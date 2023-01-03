Camping reservations open for Tourist Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season.

“It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Marquette.

There are nearly 100 campsites with electrical hookups, while that may seem like a lot, Anderson says the park books up fast, especially around the holidays.

Early reservations began January 3, at 8:00 a.m. reservations can be made at the City of Marquette Website under the Parks and Recreations tab.

