Camping reservations open for Tourist Park

Get a jump on your summer camping plans
Tourist Park sign.
Tourist Park sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season.

“It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Marquette.

There are nearly 100 campsites with electrical hookups, while that may seem like a lot, Anderson says the park books up fast, especially around the holidays.

Early reservations began January 3, at 8:00 a.m. reservations can be made at the City of Marquette Website under the Parks and Recreations tab.

