Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election.

LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House District for the last six years. Because of term limits, the Republican could not seek re-election in November. However, he won’t go far.

“Representative [Greg] Markkanen has asked me--and I have accepted--to join him in Lansing in crafting legislation and working on policies related to the workings of Upper Michigan and how we can make things better in the Upper Peninsula,” LaFave said. “I could not have picked a better boss to work for.”

LaFave was term-limited in the house, but Proposal 2 on November’s ballot changed the term limits for state representatives. Since it passed, he is no longer term-limited in the house.

“Now we have changed it,” LaFave said. “We brought it down from 14 to 12 years, but it can be served in either chamber.”

LaFave said he currently has no intention of running for re-election in Iron Mountain because his home address is now part of the 110th District.

When reflecting on his six years in office, he said he was proud to bring the U.P. voice to Lansing on important issues, like lowering Michigan’s car insurance rates.

“I am incredibly proud of that work,” LaFave said. “We are still the highest in the country, but we lowered them significantly.”

The Kingsford graduate said he looks forward to working with Representative Markkanen and is grateful for the support over the last six years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.