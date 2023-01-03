Bay College seeking applicants for President

(Bay College logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESCANABA and IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is looking for applicants, as the university looks to hire its next President.

The Bay College Board of Trustees invites nominations and applications for the position of President of Bay de Noc Community College to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire as President effective June 30, 2023, after serving as the fifth and longest-serving President in Bay College’s 60-year history.

The next President of Bay College must be willing to make a long-term commitment to the region, should demonstrate ethical, innovative, and transparent leadership while focusing on student success, and should demonstrate commitment to the community college mission.  In addition, the College seeks a President who champions the priorities of the College and fosters an environment that encourages collaboration and partnerships.

Minimum requirements include a master’s degree earned from an accredited college or university (doctorate preferred) and a minimum of five years of senior executive and team leadership experience, preferably in an educational institution.

Instructions on how to apply and additional information on the opening can be found at www.baycollege.edu/president.

