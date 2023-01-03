906 Adventure Team finds new home

906 Adventure Team plans to move to the center of Marquette
Layout of 906 Adventure Team's new space
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving.

What was originally going to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard, will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team.

The 906 Adventure Team was originally working out of Tourist Park.

The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards of Marquette residents.

Click here to learn more about the 906 Adventure Team.

