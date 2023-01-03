906 Adventure Team finds new home
906 Adventure Team plans to move to the center of Marquette
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving.
What was originally going to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard, will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team.
The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards of Marquette residents.
