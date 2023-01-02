Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. An isolated flurry or two is possible.

>Lows: 20s for most. Upper-teens possible in the western interior.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Primarily snow in the western and northern U.P., with mixed precipitation in the southern and eastern U.P.

>Highs: Around 30 for most. Mid-30s are expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline and for Copper Harbor.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow early. Breezy, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow.

>Highs: Around 20

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Teens

Monday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 30

