Warm stretch ends after wintry mix

The warm stretch comes to an end after a disturbance moves through. This system will bring wet snow across the west and a wintry mixture along Lake Michigan. Precipitation starts to move in late in the afternoon and into the evening. Roads will be wet and slippery! Light snow will linger across the north on Wednesday. Then, colder air moves in for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Wet snow and a wintry mixture late in the afternoon through the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Wednesday: Light snow across the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

