Raven Wood Gardens gives support to struggling veterans over holidays

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are wrapping up. It’s a joyous time for many, but other community members may struggle emotionally extra hard during this time.

The struggle is often quiet, and more often alone.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited Raven Wood Gardens in Menominee to speak with veterans and their caregivers about their feelings during the holidays and what having access to a garden therapy center does for their spirits.

Finding happiness in the gardens doesn’t necessarily come from connecting with the plants but with the other people who visit.

Tia Trudgeon speaks to veterans and caregivers about the emotional struggles they may face over the holidays, and how Raven Wood Gardens helps them find peace.

Though not as simple as it sounds, John Slavick says that opening up and connecting with other people about your struggles is the first step to healing and understanding what others are going through.

You might make a difference in a veteran’s life, simply by asking how they’re doing.

You can learn more about Raven Wood Gardens and its mission at ravenwoodgardensllc.com.

