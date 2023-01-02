Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year’s party

Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s party in western Michigan
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s part y in western Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.

Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.

Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.

Most Read

snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
The annual Ball Drop saw hundreds get their party on to welcome in 2023 in downtown Marquette.
Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette
Marquette Fire Department logo
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community

Latest News

Generic police lights
Officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car
gavel
Kalamazoo police chief to retire after harassment complaints
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing Michigan doctor found in pond near his home
Michigan State Police car
Michigan police ask public for tips about missing physician