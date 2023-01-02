Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign

The money raised from the campaign will help the farm support community efforts.
The money raised from the campaign will help the farm support community efforts.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign.

The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area schools, increase food growing and increase workshops and community outreach.

All donations made Monday will be matched by an anonymous donor.

“The elders, the youth and everyone in between no matter where you sit at the table, we want you to sit at ours,” Partridge Creek Farms Director of Programming and Community Outreach May Tsupros said. “We want to come together over food and community to make this community a better place.”

The campaign goes until the end of the day Monday. To make a donation visit partridge creek farm’s website.

