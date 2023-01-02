Officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car

Authorities say an officer conducting surveillance has escaped injury after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department’s Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by the man with the rifle.

“The suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran,” a Michigan State Police public information officer said on Twitter.

“The officer was able to leave the scene and was not hurt. Currently, detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them," tweets said.

Last September, two Detroit residents were charged after a Michigan state trooper was shot while conducting surveillance with other members of a narcotics unit.

