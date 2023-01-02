Marquette fitness centers see increase in members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is here and for many, it’s a time to focus on your health and well-being.

The YMCA of Marquette County said this sparks an increase in new members at the gym.

“We have people who are getting the new year started well on the wellness floor with their workouts and exercise classes. We even had people playing pickleball and basketball in our gym this morning,” YMCA of Marquette County Marketing Director Grace Brindle said.

Brindle said if this is your first time at the YMCA, you’re in luck. Joining fees will be waived up until this Wednesday.

“If you are starting some new routines this season one of the things that I think are really helping on staying on track is getting a gym buddy. Someone who can help you by reminding and supporting you,” Brindle said.

Meanwhile, Alluma Yoga Owner Brianna Salmela said many classes are full.

“A lot of people just want to get into the yoga studio, move their body and calm their mind. everyone coming here just want to breathe together,” Salmela said.

Salmela said it’s important for those first starting out to move the body every day.

“If there’s a part of you that doesn’t want to do it- just go. We really focus on the breath in yoga which really helps people clear their minds and thoughts and just get into the present moment,” Salmela said.

Also, Alluma will be offering a beginner workshop this Sunday.

“It’s a breakdown of yoga moves, yoga alignment and how to be safe on the yoga mat. Anybody can do yoga, any size or age. we have all ages here at Alluma,” Salmela said.

Click here to see the full list of services for the YMCA and here for services at Alluma Yoga.

