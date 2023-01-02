Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers.

Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing.

“We have been having a lot of people in for cross-country skiing rentals this year,” Sundquist said. “There are a lot of people in town right now home for the holidays and they are looking for something to do. Cross-country skiing is easy for just about anyone to learn if they haven’t done it before. It is a fun activity it gets you outside and enjoying the fresh air.”

Wilderness sports has ski, snowshoe, and ice skate rentals. Sundquist says renting equipment can be helpful to those starting out.

“If you are not familiar with any of the sports and you just want to give it a try and you have never done it before renting is the way to go because then you can get a feel for it,” Sundquist said. “You can see if you like it before you invest a bunch of money into a set of equipment you never use.”

West End Ski and Trail offers a different set of rentals with fat tire and mountain bikes available.

“If you are new to fat biking and want to give it a shot renting is a much lower cost to get into it,” West End Ski and Trail Owner Spencer Pruci said. “We make sure the bike is set up properly for you: your tire pressure is good; the seat is the proper height. We have access to some amazing trails right out of the shop door.”

Pruci says whether you are coming in for a rental or just buying some outdoor gear it has never been more important to shop local.

“Supporting local business is obviously a very important thing if we want local businesses around,” Pruci said. “The misnomer that you get a better deal at a big box store is not true. We have the same pricing on the same products that big box stores do. We can offer a more tailored experience than those big box stores adding to the value of that product.”

To learn more about both of these businesses or to place a rental visit Wilderness Sports or West end Ski and Trail’s website for more information.

