A Bride’s Choice to host 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event is coming to the Ojibwa Casino in Harvey this Sunday, Jan. 8.

The event will be put on by A Bride’s Choice and it will feature various bridal vendors around the U.P. and Wisconsin.

The expo runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a fashion show starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the store will be giving away over $7,000 worth of prizes.

This is the first in-person show since the start of the pandemic.

“Couples can kind of come in and create their whole wedding day from start to finish by visiting all of the different vendor booths that they have to see. Our vendors are equally as excited to see all the fresh faces and new couples,” said Jasmine Verbrigghe, store manager of A Bride’s Choice.

Brides can pre-register for the event here.

