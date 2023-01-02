Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner

The new owner of AMA, Ian Blondeau
The new owner of AMA, Ian Blondeau(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner.

Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.

He says he has big plans for the future of AMA.

“We’re going to add a valet service, so pickup and delivery on cars,” said Blondeau. “Manual transmission starters, truck accessories, along with some performance tuning.”

Blondeau also says that even though the store is under new ownership, AMA will continue to provide the same quality service and products that it built its reputation on.

Martello and Bastian agree that Blondeau is the perfect candidate for the job.

“I’m sure Ian is going to do a great job with this business,” said Bastian. “He has got lots of experience with cars, trucks, and dealing with people.”

“Ian [...] has been doing this since 2000, so he has 23 years of experience,” said Martello. “He’s finally old enough that I can let him have the business. [...] Ian brings a wide range of automotive experience and stereo experience. [...] He is really good and fast and well-known in the community.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
The annual Ball Drop saw hundreds get their party on to welcome in 2023 in downtown Marquette.
Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette
Marquette Fire Department logo
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community

Latest News

Bridal Show 2023
A Bride’s Choice to host 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event
‘Goat’ tops LSSU’s annual list of banished words
Calm Monday with moderate snow for Tuesday
Calm Monday with moderate snow for Tuesday
Dozens of people come out to celebrate the new year at Marquette Mountain
Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year