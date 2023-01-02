Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner.

Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.

He says he has big plans for the future of AMA.

“We’re going to add a valet service, so pickup and delivery on cars,” said Blondeau. “Manual transmission starters, truck accessories, along with some performance tuning.”

Blondeau also says that even though the store is under new ownership, AMA will continue to provide the same quality service and products that it built its reputation on.

Martello and Bastian agree that Blondeau is the perfect candidate for the job.

“I’m sure Ian is going to do a great job with this business,” said Bastian. “He has got lots of experience with cars, trucks, and dealing with people.”

“Ian [...] has been doing this since 2000, so he has 23 years of experience,” said Martello. “He’s finally old enough that I can let him have the business. [...] Ian brings a wide range of automotive experience and stereo experience. [...] He is really good and fast and well-known in the community.”

