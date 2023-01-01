UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the last day of 2022 wraps up, lots of people around Michigan have big plans for the new year.

TV6 spent the afternoon in downtown Marquette to find out what people’s new year’s resolutions were for 2023. One person visiting the up said her resolution involves good vibes.

“I don’t necessarily have a new year’s resolution but I’m just hoping to go into 2023 a happy and healthy year.” Indian River Native Mackenzie wright.

The second person we spoke with said he wants to get in shape for the new year.

“My new year’s resolution is to work out and get it done, build a nice frame and get ready for the cold weather next year I would say,” said U.P. native Tyler Morgan. “I’m a little out of shape this year,”

One Yooper said that she doesn’t make new year’s resolutions, instead, she has something called sustainable goals and hers involves walking.

“A sustainable goal I have for next year is to do a daily walk,” said Negaunee native Lisa Corey.

A former Marquette High School Hockey Coach said the upcoming holiday makes him think of the people in his life.

“I think about my family’s health and how good it is, I had a lot of friends this year that were lost and I feel bad about that, and I just hope that everyone stays healthy and happy.” Said U.P. native Darrell Michael Lhuillier.

A post man during his mail run stopped to tell us why his resolution is to take better care of himself.

“I haven’t taken good care of myself in the past and I’ve just kind of let things go and things compound, and problems persist, and I got to start taking care of those,” said Mail Carrier Vincent Schultz.

Another downstate native wanted to make sure she followed through with her resolution.

“I saw this segment on Tv a couple of weeks ago and it said by the 16 of January people that have set a goal quit, I’m not going to be that person,” said Gaylord native Gayla Fitzgerald.

All guests said they hope you can make your new year’s resolution last forever.

