UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette hosted its annual new year’s ball-drop party.

The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun. Admission was five dollars per child and free for all adults. The ball drop was held right outside of the museum. Education coordinator Jim Edwards said that all attendees enjoyed ringing in the new year.

“There are 144 children here already, the DJ is doing his job, the cookies the drinks are going by the balloons are being kicked around we are dancing the night away our ball drop will happen in 50 minutes. So, it’s a great par,” said Edwards.

Edwards said that there were more than 200 people in attendance, and he hopes for the same turnout next year.

