UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party

The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun.
Ball dropping
Ball dropping(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette hosted its annual new year’s ball-drop party.

The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun. Admission was five dollars per child and free for all adults. The ball drop was held right outside of the museum. Education coordinator Jim Edwards said that all attendees enjoyed ringing in the new year.

“There are 144 children here already, the DJ is doing his job, the cookies the drinks are going by the balloons are being kicked around we are dancing the night away our ball drop will happen in 50 minutes. So, it’s a great par,” said Edwards.

Edwards said that there were more than 200 people in attendance, and he hopes for the same turnout next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Inside The Eben Ice Cave.
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors

Latest News

Tv6 wants to know is your 2023 resolution sign
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are
Wolverine fans cheer after a Michigan touchdown
Marquette bar hosts watch party for Michigan football game
A man enjoys his spaghetti dinner
Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Marquette Fire Department logo
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette