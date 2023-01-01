No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Sugarloaf Ave for structure fire at 4:39 a.m. ET. While enroute, dispatch updated first responders that a storage unit was fully involved.

The incident commander reported a fully involved fire, as well as fire extension into the attic and adjacent storage units. Fire crews confirmed anyone who was working in the storage unit was out. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews deployed three handlines for water suppression and saws to access all storage units. The fire was declared under control by 5:20 a.m. ET. Firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots until 6:03 a.m. ET.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by Marquette City Police Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, UPHS Unit 141, Marquette Board of Light and Power.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.