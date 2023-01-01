Mostly calm until snow system arrives on Tuesday

As we ring in the new year some areas got a light amount of snow and things have calmed down this afternoon. Conditions will remain calm and temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. Our next major system is scheduled to start in the overnight of Monday into Tuesday with moderate snow. Some of our southern counties like Menominee could experience mixed precipitation with the snow lasting most of Tuesday and begins to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; mild conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread moderate snow with mixed precip further south

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; snow system subsides leaving lake effect snow along NE wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chance of scattered snow showers in the west

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; return of mostly seasonal conditions

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

