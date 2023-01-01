Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year

Dozens of people come out to celebrate the new year at Marquette Mountain
Dozens of people come out to celebrate the new year at Marquette Mountain(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we ring in 2023, many decided to spend their first day of 2023 on the slopes.

Marquette Mountain was open Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. Dozens of people went down the slopes as the mountain will begin to open on more days. The Resort Operations Manager Rob Widmer said the mountain is just getting started with its events for the new year.

“We’re moving every day faster and better into getting into the season. We’ve had lots of people out here on the mountain already. We’re opening up more runs over the next few days and it just keeps getting better and better,” Widmer said.

Starting Monday Marquette Mountain begins its normal schedule opening at 10:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. During the rest of the week the mountain will close at 9:00 p.m.

