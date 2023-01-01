Marquette bar hosts watch party for Michigan football game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Wolverines squared off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl earlier today. Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is one of the Michigan Alumni Association bars and it holds watch parties for every Wolverine game.

Staff started preparing for Saturday’s game before opening.

“The owner and I are here before we open. We do a little extra in the back. We do extra prep, make a little extra dough to prepare. We put our flags out in the morning and we set up our Michigan Wolverine that we have,” said Caitlin Johnson, Third Coast Pizzeria general manager.

Despite a second half rally, the Wolverines fall to TCU, 51-45, ending Michigan’s season.

