Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain hosted its 6th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend.

The Post served about 250 meals Saturday. The event also featured a raffle. For only $5 folks were treated to a dinner and a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,000.

The money will benefit the Post’s over 200 veteran members, as well as the Iron Mountain community.

“It’s just community projects and whatever [else we need],” said Jim Richards, American Legion Post 50 commander. “We’re always involved in this, that, and the other things. We put on celebrations for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.”

The next event at the American Legion Post 50 will be its all-you-can-eat breakfast. The meal will be held at the Post on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 a.m. and will continue on the second Sunday of every month.

