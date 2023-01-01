Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The year is coming to a close and Marquette County residents gathered Saturday evening to watch the ball drop and celebrate the start of 2023.

Hundreds attended the annual ball drop on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. People got their live groove on as a DJ performed from Double Trouble Entertainment.

Those in attendance say the crowd was much larger than last year.

“I’d say there are probably a few more people out, no more covid, it has been a good year,” Ball Drop Attendee Mason George said.

Ball Drop Attendee Strawberry Gribben says with the new year she has a few resolutions.

“I have two New Year’s resolutions,” Gribben said. “One I quit smoking today and the next one is I am losing weight and eating healthier now.”

Others hope to bring positivity into the new year and work towards new achievements.

“I want to bring in my positive energy and tenacity and tackle my goals this year,” Ball Drop Attendee Gabriel Hoogenboom said. “It is one thing to have big plans it is another to execute, and I am executing.”

Hoogenboom says although this is his first year attending the ball drop, he is happy there is a celebration like this in Marquette.

“I got to say the crowd was very reasonable, very good people,” Hoodenboom said. “We live in a great community. If you live in Marquette, you picked the right place.”

Nicole Hofer hopes everyone who was not able to attend the event has a good new year.

“My New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to be happy and wish all of you a happy New Year’s at home,” Hofer said.

Regardless of what your New Year’s resolution is we here at TV6 are wishing you the best for 2023.

