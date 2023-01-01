Gov. Whitmer to be sworn into second term Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will begin her second term Sunday.

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilcrest will be sworn in during an inauguration ceremony Sunday.

The inauguration is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Capitol.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Supreme Court Justices will also be sworn in.

Whitmer beat Trump-backed Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by 11% of the vote in November.

