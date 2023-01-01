Gov. Whitmer to be sworn into second term Sunday

Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will begin her second term Sunday.

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilcrest will be sworn in during an inauguration ceremony Sunday.

The inauguration is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Capitol.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Supreme Court Justices will also be sworn in.

Whitmer beat Trump-backed Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by 11% of the vote in November.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Marquette Fire Department logo
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

The annual Ball Drop saw hundreds get their party on to welcome in 2023 in downtown Marquette.
Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette
Light snow and mixed precip kick off 2023
Light snow and mixed precip start off 2023
Ball dropping
UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party
Tv6 wants to know is your 2023 resolution sign
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are