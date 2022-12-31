Snow showers and mixed precip kick off 2023

Above average temperatures start off the week that cools down
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The start of the new year is shaping up to be mostly calm but some light to moderate snow showers are in the forecast this evening out west. By the time ticks down to midnight the western portions of the U.P. will experience an inch or more of snow. For New Year’s Day expect some mild mixed precipitation affects portions of the region but diminishes throughout the afternoon. For next week temperatures will be on the decline and lake effect snow will be in the forecast by mid this week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; mild to moderate snow showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy; scattered mixed precip that relaxes in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild conditions with low chances of snow

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread rain in the morning that transitions into snow throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate lake effect snow along the NE wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; seasonal conditions

>Highs: 20s

