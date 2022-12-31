Isle Royale National Park to open applications for 2023 Artist-in-Residence programs

The Isle Royale National Park is set to open Artist-in Residence program applications for 2023, starting on January 2.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the Isle Royale National Park (IRNP)’s Artist-in-Residence program will soon open up to interested parties.

It offers a chance for artists of all kinds to visit the park and interpret their experiences through their medium.

“Isle Royale National Park has been running an artist-in-residence since 1991, one of the very first established in the National Park Service,” said IRNP Supervisory Park Ranger Christopher Amidon. “This program has been very successful and has been very well received. We typically receive over 100 applications each year.”

Three to four artists are transported to the island for two to three weeks between mid-June and the end of September. They will use that time to immerse themselves in the wilderness in order to create.

They are based out of the Dassler Cabin on Scoville Point in Tobin Harbor and are free to explore to find their inspiration.

“They can hike, they can backpack, they can take ferries around the island to explore it as they would like,” continued Amidon. “The majority of folks use this time in the cabin to explore their art and do day trips from the location to experience the moods, wildlife, weather and topography of Isle Royale.”

As part of the program, these artists will then donate a piece of their work for the IRNP to use in different galleries both physical and online.

There is also a teen version of the program, in partnership with the Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC), called the Teen Artist Exploration program. It is for ages 13 to 18 and will take place in July.

“It’s geared around about a week’s experience in Rock Harbor,” added Amidon. “There’s a mentor that comes out with them, and through camping, hiking and paddling, they get a chance to both experience Isle Royale and explore it, but also art in whatever way they are inspired.”

The teens will also donate a piece of their work, some of which go towards decorating the IRNP’s park passes.

The application window for both the artist-in-residence and teen artist exploration programs is from Jan. 2 to Feb. 16.

Additional information, including how to apply, can be found on the IRNP Artist-in-Residence page here.

