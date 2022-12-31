Ishpeming home ice rink holds neighborhood tournament to support local firefighters

Hockey game at the 410 Rink in Ishpeming
Hockey game at the 410 Rink in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 410 Ice Rink in Ishpeming held the “Fire and Ice” tournament this week for small local teams.

The 410 is a home ice rink owned by the Beerling family that has been in use since 2020.

The Ring’s owner Adam Beerling says it’s more about the community then the rink.

“We just love when the community comes together like this, and we are able to do positive things. It’s our way of giving back and paying it forward you know,” said Beerling. “And we would like to continue building on this in the future and just have something for people to come to, as safe space, and a place to have fun and get people out and moving.”

This week’s tournament was to benefit the Ishpeming Fire Department, as a thank you for providing water for the rink, as well as their continued service to the community.

Click here for more information about the 401 Rink

