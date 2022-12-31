Iron Mountain RC club hosts Screaming Beagle Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Start your engines, because an RC car club held a major race in Iron Mountain this weekend.

Saturday, the Iron Mountain RC Club hosted the Screaming Beagle Cup. 40 racers faced off in a series of 100-lap races. Winners received a number of donated prizes such as tools, electronic components, car stands, and the coveted Screaming Beagle Cup. Everyone who entered brought home a free t-shirt.

Organizers say the event was a way to bring attention to the sport.

“This type of event is really awesome for our track,” said Dave Fraser, Maxx Entertainment Center, Iron Mountain RC, and Grow Maxx owner. “It brings in some people who normally might not make it. Those guys come when we have these big races. Putting on something like the Screaming Beagle Cup really boosts our attendance and brings in some people who we don’t normally see.”

After the race there was a New Year’s Eve party that featured party favors, door prizes, and food. The party also included live music from Iron Mountain local bands Govern and 69° Whiskey Grab.

