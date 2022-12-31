Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Iowa said a dog was found tied up and left behind at an airport this week.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, officers responded to a call about a dog being tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Airline workers reportedly told the nonprofit animal shelter that the dog was unable to board a cross-country flight with its owner because the person didn’t have a kennel.

According to the workers, the dog’s owner left the airport with the dog but later returned alone and boarded their flight.

The animal rescue team said the 1-year-old female dog has since been named Allie after they found her at the airport.

The team said Allie is incredibly sweet and currently receiving care at the facility while the situation remains under investigation.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Allie is one of the thousands of pets the team has cared for this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Ishpeming man arrested after stand-off with police faces 6 felonies
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
The Isle Royale National Park is set to open Artist-in Residence program applications for 2023,...
Isle Royale National Park to open applications for 2023 Artist-in-Residence programs
The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex is now open for the season, managed by the...
Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex opens for season with management changes