13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash

By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash.

A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver who had suffered a serious head injury. The investigation showed the driver had been moving over to allow room for oncoming snowmobile traffic to pass when she was pulled from the trail by the deep snow.

The driver lost control of the snowmobile and collided with a tree. The female driver was transported via ambulance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver had been operating under the immediate supervision of her father.

The driver and her father are from Missouri. The name of the driver has not been released. Assisting on the scene were Bay Ambulance, Covington Township First Responders, and Dynamite Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

