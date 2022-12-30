Warm morning then colder air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Unseasonably warm air from the overnight continues melt snow and cause some patchy fog.

Today: Morning patchy fog then becoming colder

>Highs: Upper 30s to mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

New Year’s Day: Light snow during the morning and staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Widespread rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Lingering snow across the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper teens

