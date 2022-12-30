Warm morning then colder air
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Unseasonably warm air from the overnight continues melt snow and cause some patchy fog.
Today: Morning patchy fog then becoming colder
>Highs: Upper 30s to mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
New Year’s Day: Light snow during the morning and staying mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Widespread rain/snow
>Highs: Upper 30s
Wednesday: Lingering snow across the north
>Highs: Upper 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder
>Highs: Upper teens
