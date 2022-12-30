RAMBA Trails are open, ready for the public

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For years the RAMBA trails that run through Ishpeming and Negaunee have seen thousands of people.

The handmade trails are cared for by members of the Range Area Mountain Bike Association (RAMBA). Executive Director Danny Hill said there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into caring for these trails.

“We start in early fall trimming trees and branches and stuff to get the trails ready and then after every snowfall,” said Hill. “We have to go out on the machines packing different drags for different conditions, it’s a big undertaking.”

Hill expressed that people don’t understand all the time and effort that goes into managing the trails. The U.P. native also said trail etiquette is something that every attendee must take seriously.

“We groom for snow biking specifically, but we also encourage people to snowshoe and ski. It’s the foot traffic, just the boots that cause damage to the trails,” said Hill.

RAMBA Vice President Jake Colantonio expressed that these trails look good, however, due to the weather they are constantly changing.

“We put in a lot of work on Monday and Tuesday and now with these warmer temperatures, they have changed quite a bit,” said Colantonio. “We’re going to go out and pack them down pretty well and they should be setting up very well after we groom them today.”

The U.P. native also goes on to say that all winter activities are allowed on the trails, and they have one new addition.

“Snow biking, snowshoeing, skiing on the trails and we also have a cross-country ski slope this year for skate skiing and we might roll in some classic ski tracks,” said Colantonio.

RAMBA members stated that these trails are now open to the public and encourage winter enthusiasts to come out and enjoy the fun respectfully.

