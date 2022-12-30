RAMBA Trails are open, ready for the public

The RAMBA Trails are officially open to the community.
Ramba sticker on a snow bike.
Ramba sticker on a snow bike.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For years the RAMBA trails that run through Ishpeming and Negaunee have seen thousands of people.

The handmade trails are cared for by members of the Range Area Mountain Bike Association (RAMBA). Executive Director Danny Hill said there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into caring for these trails.

“We start in early fall trimming trees and branches and stuff to get the trails ready and then after every snowfall,” said Hill. “We have to go out on the machines packing different drags for different conditions, it’s a big undertaking.”

Hill expressed that people don’t understand all the time and effort that goes into managing the trails. The U.P. native also said trail etiquette is something that every attendee must take seriously.

“We groom for snow biking specifically, but we also encourage people to snowshoe and ski. It’s the foot traffic, just the boots that cause damage to the trails,” said Hill.

RAMBA Vice President Jake Colantonio expressed that these trails look good, however, due to the weather they are constantly changing.

“We put in a lot of work on Monday and Tuesday and now with these warmer temperatures, they have changed quite a bit,” said Colantonio. “We’re going to go out and pack them down pretty well and they should be setting up very well after we groom them today.”

The U.P. native also goes on to say that all winter activities are allowed on the trails, and they have one new addition.

“Snow biking, snowshoeing, skiing on the trails and we also have a cross-country ski slope this year for skate skiing and we might roll in some classic ski tracks,” said Colantonio.

RAMBA members stated that these trails are now open to the public and encourage winter enthusiasts to come out and enjoy the fun respectfully.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Ishpeming man arrested after stand-off with police faces 6 felonies
Inside The Eben Ice Cave.
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors

Latest News

Queen City Running Co.
Queen City Running to host second NYE run
Quiet winter weather for much of New Year’s Eve before clipper system brushes in light snow...
Possible snow showery countdown to 2023
Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are Michigan's two senators.
Peters, Stabenow announce lower health care and prescription drug costs
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain VA medical center plans for chapel updates