Queen City Running to host second NYE run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight year, Queen City Running in Marquette is hosting its Resolution Run.

The run is a seven-mile route that will start and finish at the store. The race is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will be a joint event now called the Sisu Resolution Run. Staff stated last year they had over 40 attendees, and this year they are expecting somewhere between 50-70. Queen City’s General Manager Paige Du Bois had a few tips for runners.

“Remember to slow down right, people want to run as fast as they can but typically you can’t go as far as knowing that it’s okay to walk,” said Du Bois. “To run-walk is totally fine and humbling yourself is the best way to prevent injuries and everything, coming to us and we can lay out plans for people.”

Staff also said Dead River Coffee Roasters will be providing coffee for all runners after the event is over.

