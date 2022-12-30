Possible snow showery countdown to 2023
Quiet winter weather for much of New Year’s Eve before clipper system brushes in light snow Saturday evening.
Mostly cloudy, drizzly conditions Friday evening in Upper Michigan with moist, stagnant air left behind by a departing cold front. Overall pleasant weather New Year’s weekend -- with the exception of a round of light to moderate snow to fall along with the confetti during the New Year’s countdown and then diminishing later Sunday.
Next week, a moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains threatens to bring moderate to heavy rain and snow to impact the U.P. -- followed by an arctic chill.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, light to moderate rain and snow showers plus freezing drizzle and rain in the morning; west breezes gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: 0s to 20s (coldest interior west, less cold east)
Saturday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, then light occasional moderate snow showers in the evening west then late east
>Highs: 30
Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated light mixed showers, diminishing in the afternoon
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; mild
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain early, mixed rain/snow in the afternoon, snow late; mild and breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northeast wind belts; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold
>Highs: 10s/20s
Friday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 20s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.