Possible snow showery countdown to 2023

By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy, drizzly conditions Friday evening in Upper Michigan with moist, stagnant air left behind by a departing cold front. Overall pleasant weather New Year’s weekend -- with the exception of a round of light to moderate snow to fall along with the confetti during the New Year’s countdown and then diminishing later Sunday.

Next week, a moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains threatens to bring moderate to heavy rain and snow to impact the U.P. -- followed by an arctic chill.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, light to moderate rain and snow showers plus freezing drizzle and rain in the morning; west breezes gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 0s to 20s (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Saturday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, then light occasional moderate snow showers in the evening west then late east

>Highs: 30

Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated light mixed showers, diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain early, mixed rain/snow in the afternoon, snow late; mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northeast wind belts; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s/20s

Friday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

