Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement.

Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend.

“The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people who are going to do nothing but look for the intoxicated and careless drivers, getting those people off the road so everyone else can have a good time,” Giannunzio said.

The reminder comes after a new study from AAA found unsafe driving behavior, driving impaired on either cannabis or alcohol – increased significantly from 2020 to 2021.

There are big consequences for getting caught drunk driving.

“You’re going to be going right to the county jail and spending the night there until you’re completely sober. There is no taking you home anymore or calling a friend for a ride,” Giannunzio said.

Trooper Aaron Griffin from the MSP Negaunee Post says he sees those consequences play out almost every day.

“Someone is driving impaired that ends up going to jail or crashing. It’s sad to see but we are trying to make a difference,” Griffin said

After you get out of jail, you may be looking at court costs, additional jail time, and harsher penalties for a repeat offense, not to mention the future implications.

“Drunk driving is really hard to get off of your driving record. And if you’re looking for future employment somewhere, people are going to see that in your background checks and sometimes that’s hard to get off of there,” Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio said there are different options people can turn to.

“Maybe today think of who can be the designated driver, if we’re not going to have a designated driver is there public transportation available and if not, will we stay the night where we are going? Drunk driving is 100% preventable,” Giannunzio said.

For those in the Escanaba area, Liferides will provide free and safe transportation to people on New Year’s Eve.

For more information on how to schedule your ride, call JN Taxi at (906) 786-1122 or the DATA Bus at (906) 786 1186 ext. 1.

