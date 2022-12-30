Marquette rings in the New Year

Counting down until 2023
The ball will drop alongside a countdown to the New Year.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is almost upon us, and Double Trouble Entertainment is making sure 2022 is finished with a bang.

There will be live music and entertainment which will be free to the public.

The festivities will be held on the 100th block of Washington Street.

Bars and restaurants will have specials during the New Years event.

The event will be on December 31 and will start at 11:00 p.m. and end at 1:00 a.m. the following day.

