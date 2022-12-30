Marquette County Health Department holds suicide prevention training in Negaunee

Suicide prevention training in Negaunee
Suicide prevention training in Negaunee(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention training session in Negaunee. It was held at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.

Thursday night’s session was focused on a method called question, persuade, refer, or QPR. The program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

“What I hope people can get is that they can feel a little bit more confident about the skills that they probably already have,” said Sarah Derwin, Health Educator with the MCHD. “Also, knowing they’re not going to do harm by asking somebody if they’re struggling or if they’re having thoughts of suicide.”

Derwin has given the training session at a number of businesses and organizations across Marquette County.

