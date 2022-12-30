Ishpeming residence hosting outdoor hockey tournament to benefit Ishpeming Township Fire Department

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a residential outdoor hockey rink are hosting a tournament on New Year’s Eve to give back to the Ishpeming community.

The 410 Copper St. rink was born when 11-year-old Carter Beerling could no longer play hockey at indoor rinks in 2020.

His father Adam found a solution by turning their yard into a rink but ran into a problem after building the infrastructure: he didn’t know where the ice would come from.

The Ishpeming Township Fire Department came to the rescue and for the last three years, the 410 rink was flooded and iced over with help from the department.

The 410 Rink was built after COVID shut down ice arenas around the state.

To show their appreciation, the Beerlings are hosting the Fire + Ice Hockey Tournament on Saturday, December 31st to raise funds for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department.

You can ring in the new year with a bonfire, games, raffles, food, entertainment, and more at the Fire + Ice Hockey Tournament. The first game starts at noon.

All are welcome to watch and join the open skate when the tournament concludes.

The Fire + Ice Hockey Tournament will be used to give back to the Ishpeming Township Fire Department.

The tournament is happening at 410 Copper St. in Ishpeming. You can check out the tournament’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.