Iron Mountain VA medical center plans for chapel updates

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Monday, Jan. 2, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center chapel will be closed for 120 days to receive physical updates and technological upgrades.

According to a press release from the center, in addition to basic construction updates, the existing pews will be refinished, and state-of-the-art technology will be installed to allow staff to broadcast services to existing television channels in patient rooms.

“The addition of new technology will help us support worship for many patients who are unable to physically attend services in the chapel,” said Chaplain Herb Becker. “Many of our Veterans want to continue to be a part of a larger faith-based weekly service, and this technology will allow us to include them in real time, while accommodating any restrictions or health issues that may prevent their mobility.”

The main chapel will be maintained as a non-denominational space when not in use. The smaller prayer room will retain the Catholic alter, with improved accommodations made for handicap accessibility and construction code requirements.

Veterans in the community living center will continue to have access to chaplain services and an alternate location for weekly church services, prayer, meditation and worship will be coordinated for all patients.

