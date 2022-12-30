Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill to open this weekend

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill is set to open this Saturday.

Chatham residents say the ski hill, financed and operated by Rock River Township, has been a winter staple to the community for many generations past. It features a ski hill, a sledding hill and all the hot chocolate you can drink. There is a network of cross-country trails as well.

Trevor Case, the Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill manager, says the hill is fun for all ages.

“It’s about having a place for the kids to go and to have fun and to be kids and get them outdoors in the winter,” said Case. “It’s something to do out here in the winter to keep us all happier and a little more upbeat.”

The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The first Wednesday of every month this year will be free thanks to a donation from Alger County Communities That Care (AC3).

The slope is also low on equipment. It is looking for downhill boots and skis for kids. If you would like to donate your old equipment, contact the Friends of Chatham Ski Hill on its Facebook page.

