Gallery Coffee Co. to host New Year’s Eve party

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee shop is ringing in the new year with a party.

Gallery Coffee Co. in Munising will host its first New Year’s Eve party this Saturday. There will be drink specials all night, a ball drop watch party (on the big screen), and live music with Sky Pilots.

Organizers say the venue is perfect for a concert.

“When you come and see a show here, even if it’s a local or regional band, it’s kind of like seeing a national act,” said Scott Kusmirek, Gallery Coffee Co. entertainment director. “It sounds great, it’s fun, the lighting’s great, the atmosphere is great when we have a good crowd here. I think it’s something a little bit different, especially in our area of the woods. What we have going on for New Year’s is going to be something special.”

The party will be this Saturday at Gallery Coffee Co. The party is for anyone over 21 and doors will open at 7 p.m.

