Everyday Wines on how to select, open a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine

Champagne
Champagne(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyday Wines in Marquette is ready for New Year’s Eve with plenty of sparkling wine and champagne.

The store is expecting a large number of sales on both Friday and Saturday. Staff say the best way to pick out a bottle is to know what your preferences are.

From there, make sure you read the label as it will indicate the type of bubble and sweetness level.

“The most common word you may see out there is brut, but you may also see extra brut or brut notoire or you may see extra dry. Some may think this means the wine is going to be drier than brut but it’s actually the opposite. It’s a really confusing system but we are here to help,” said Everyday Wines Manager Marcella Krupski.

Once you’ve made your selection and are ready to open it up, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

“I instruct people when they’re opening a bottle of champagne to keep their thumb on top of the bottle at all times and hold on to the cage as you twist the bottom of the bottle to open it,” Krupski said.

Everyday Wines is open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

