Copper Country community prepares to celebrate in various ways for the New Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

Some places are planning to usher the new year in with music and drinks, such as at the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Company in downtown Houghton.

“New Year’s Eve, we’ve got Tom Katalin performing again, one of our local, very talented artists,” said Bonfire at the Continental Fire Company’s Julie Cortright. “Followed up by Chad Borgen and the Collective. He’s a three-piece band and absolutely amazing musician as well.”

The Bonfire will also have dinner specials such as prime rib during the event, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

There will be additional music and dancing later in the evening until midnight.

And further up the hill, the Portage Fitness Center is having a celebration of its own.

Its SHiNE Dance Fitness program will hold a session Friday focused on starting the new year on a positive, healthy note.

“This particular playlist is going to highlight bringing out our self-confidence, owning our self-worth, and building up healthy habits to bring us into the new year,” said SHiNE Dance Fitness Instructor Marie Bonenfant.

Refreshments will be served following the session, which will start at 6 p.m.

And in Baraga County, the Baraga Country Trails in Motion organization is holding a 126-lantern-lit walk.

The walk will start at the head of the L’Anse Township Trails at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa, warm themselves around a bonfire and roast marshmallows.

“We do tell people to either bring snowshoes, yak tracks, because it does get slippery, and also bring headlights or a flashlight,” said Linnea Prost, Baraga County Trails in Motion member. “It’s just nice to get the community out and get familiar with the trails.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.