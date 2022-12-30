Calumet Wolverines hold second annual alumni celebration & game

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Wolverines held their second annual alumni game and celebration Thursday evening starting at 6:45 p.m.

Held at the Calumet Colosseum, the celebration is broken up into two different games. One against veteran players, and another against younger alumni and the current team.

It also gives players a chance to meet up and celebrate being Wolverines together.

The event is put on at this time due to alumni being more available after coming back to the area for the holidays.

“This is something we started last year,” said Calumet Wolverines Coach Bruce Coppo. “We figured that all of our old players, some of them that live out of town, are in for the weekend, so we decided to try it last year, and it worked out well, and worked out much better tonight. We have almost 60 guys here playing.”

According to Coppo, the crowd turnout was also an improvement over last year and he said he hopes some of them come back to watch Wolverine games in the future.

“We’re hoping to get some people that don’t come to our games regularly,” continued Coppo. “Maybe they’ll see our team later, what we’ve got, and maybe they’ll start coming around.”

