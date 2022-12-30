Andrew Griffin takes seat as Michigan’s 25th Circuit Court judge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday evening, applause could be heard inside the Marquette County Circuit Courtroom.

Former Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Griffin was appointed as Michigan’s second 25th Circuit Court judge.

“It feels like quite an honor. I’m very appreciative of this position being open, and I’m appreciative of all the support I got when I filed and ran,” Griffin said.

The second circuit court seat was reinstated last year. Griffin was elected for the seat during November’s general election. He ran unopposed.

“It allowed me to focus on getting ready for the job and all the campaign stress-work that comes with that,” Griffin said.

Marquette County’s Chief Public Defender said a new judge will benefit the county as a whole.

“The docket has gotten kind of packed with all of the things from COVID and having a second circuit court judge will take pressure off of our current judge. The ability to process more things quicker will be great, I’m very excited,” Crowley said.

Crowley said Griffin fits the role perfectly.

“He’s a thoughtful, intelligent attorney. He has been a really strong advocate. Judge Griffin is an individual who can adapt on the fly and embrace what is going on,” Crowley said.

Griffin added he has a few plans in mind for the future.

“I’m hoping that by joining Judge Mazzuchi on the 25th Circuit Court we can get a lot more cases resolved now. We are also working on developing a veteran’s treatment court,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the veteran’s mental health treatment court will focus on paths to healing instead of punishment and is on track to start in March of this coming year.

