American Red Cross assists those affected by Au Train flood

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice buildup over Christmas weekend caused the Au Train River to flood.

Residents in the area still have water in their yards and basements. Friday, the American Red Cross came from Traverse City to assess damages and provide aid. Volunteers distributed water and flood clean-up supplies.

The flood is subsiding, but there is still work to do.

“Our flood level has gone down another six inches overnight, which makes it a total of 14 inches [that it has gone down] now,” said Michelle Doucette, Au Train Township supervisor. “It is giving some relief, along with the melting of the snow, which is a double-edged sword because that’s adding more groundwater.”

The American Red Cross will be at the Au Train Township Hall Monday, January 2, from noon until 4 p.m. The Red Cross encourages anyone affected by the flood to report damages at that time so it can provide assistance. Follow the Au Train Township Facebook page for updated information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.