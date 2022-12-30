2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans to host New Year’s Eve laughs in Marquette
Ishpeming man arrested after stand-off with police faces 6 felonies
Lower Michigan woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine
Photographs published by Romanian media outlets pictured Tate being led away in handcuffs by...
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
2 arrested for meth possession following traffic stop