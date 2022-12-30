2 arrested for meth possession following traffic stop

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, two people were arrested after meth was discovered during a traffic stop.

Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Public Safety officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road, in Escanaba. Following a search of the vehicle, 1 ounce of methamphetamine was discovered by officers.

The female driver and male passenger were both taken into custody and lodged at the Delta County Correctional Facility. Later on Thursday, Brittney Schneider was arraigned in 94th District Court. She is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, as well as Maintaining a Drug Vehicle.

The male passenger has yet to be arraigned is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Delta County Prosecutors Office.

